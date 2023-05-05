PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — People sensitive to ozone or those with lung disease should stay inside Friday.

Pinellas and Sarasota County officials issued an air pollution advisory due to elevated levels of the pollutant ozone.

The advisory is in effect Friday, May 5 in both counties. Pinellas County extended the advisory into Saturday but the prediction could change over the next 35 hours.

Officials said they anticipate experiencing high moderate levels of ozone with air quality index values from 51 to 100 with a potential of increased levels reaching unhealthy for sensitive groups.

If you are active outside, you should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, Pinellas County said.

“This is due in part to the presence of a stable air mass, light winds, high temperatures, dry air conditions, and a high-pressure system affecting the region,” the county said.

The advisory may be lifted if the forecast changes.