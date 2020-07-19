Afternoon thunderstorms cause roof damage to Seminole apartment

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Some of the afternoon showers and thunderstorms that rolled through the Tampa Bay area has caused roof damage to a Seminole apartment unit, fire rescue officials confirmed.

Seminole Fire Rescue said the damage took place at the Ridgeview Apartment complex on 113th Street North.

A tree fell and caused minor damage to the apartment’s roof.

Fire rescue officials say the woman living in the unit was not injured and has been moved to another apartment in the complex.

The fire rescue chief, Heather Burford, said there was some other minor damage in the area, like awnings and fences being knocked down. There were also powerlines down and Duke Energy is currently working to repair those.

