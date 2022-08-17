TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man is accused of setting fire to his former mobile home on Tuesday morning after his landlord evicted him.

Source: WFLA/Largo Police Department

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Largo police and firefighters responded to a fire in the bedroom of a mobile home at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park, 7501 142nd Ave North.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said they later learned the fire may have been started by a resident who had recently been evicted.

Detectives located John Baglieri, the person and question, and “obtained a full confession,” police said in a statement.

Baglieri was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and burglary. Online jail records show he is also facing charges for resisting an officer with violence and battery of a law enforcement officer, but details about those charges were not disclosed.

He is being held at a Pinellas County jail.