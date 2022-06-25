ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Even before a gunman opened fire at an annual LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway, police officials in a Florida city that hosts one of the largest Pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. were gearing up for “all hands on deck” to make sure the three days of festivities went off safely.

St. Petersburg Police Department Chief Anthony Holloway said that officers in uniform and plainclothes would have a “huge presence” at this weekend’s celebrations.

Though there were no credible threats, St. Petersburg police officers were working with state and federal agencies to monitor intelligence and an emergency operations center was activated.