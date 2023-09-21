ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted two children under the age of 12.

In affidavits obtained by 8 On Your Side, a victim told investigators Donterius Garrett committed the sexual battery while the victim’s mother was at work, and the children were under Garrett’s care.

“His abuse of these two victims that we know of was not limited to single incidents,” said Major David Gerardo with the St. Petersburg Police Department. “It was ongoing.”

The investigation into Garrett’s alleged actions started a few weeks ago. He now faces nine counts of capital sexual battery, three counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor and one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

“To know the nature of the abuse in this case, we want to do everything we can to make sure that these two victims that we know of, that they receive the services they need,” Gerardo said.

Detectives say they believe there are more children who have been victimized by Garrett that have not come forward.

They ask parents and guardians of minors who have been around the suspect to have a conservation with them, and if they fear their child was also a victim to call police.