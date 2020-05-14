Breaking News
Advent Health of North Pinellas honors nurse of the year posthumously

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A nurse who spent with 15 years helping others was honored for her service posthumously.

Barbara Arnold passed away on March 18 after battling Lymphoma the last year.

Arnold’s husband and family were able to attend today’s recognition and receive a plaque in her honor. Arnold was beloved by the entire hospital and many of her co-workers continue to grieve the loss.

The ceremony was limited to a handful of colleagues and held outside the hospital to limit any potential spread of the coronavirus, and exposure to others.

