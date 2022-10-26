CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Jermaine Bennett stood before a Pinellas County judge on Wednesday and showed no emotion.

Bennett is charged with the first-degree murder of Jeffrey Chapman in a brutal attack that happened on Clearwater Beach just after midnight on Oct. 21.

Newly revealed information from court documents shows Clearwater police obtained security video of the crime and were able to locate the car Bennett was in.

When detectives first confronted Bennett about the crime at his work, he denied any involvement.

When Police informed him they had security camera video that shows the crime, police said Bennett showed no remorse.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Bennett to be held without bond.