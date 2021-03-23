Accused drunk driver’s husband believes mechanical failure contributed to deadly accident

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – John Davis arrived at the Pinellas County Courthouse early to see his wife in court. Olga Davis made her first appearance before a judge on DUI, DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

Davis believes there was some mechanical issue with his wife’s car that led to her arrest.

“I believe there was a mechanical issue. The struts were bad. I replaced one of the hubs. I replaced the driver’s side hub,” said Davis. “I did not replace the passenger side hub and for this… I probably did this to my wife.”

According to St. Petersburg police, Olga Davis was driving southbound on 4th Street North at a high rate of speed, weaving across the three southbound lanes.

Police say she lost control of her vehicle and began sliding.

An unidentified man, who was walking south on the west sidewalk of 4th Street, was struck as Davis’ vehicle left the roadway and ran into a building at 8934 4th Street North.

Jeff Karboski works in the deli across the street from the accident scene and heard the car skidding right around 1:30 p.m.

“And I look up and the smoke and I see the car over there and people running and it was crazy,” said Karboski. “Apparently he (the pedestrian) was walking on the sidewalk and she was weaving in and out of traffic and lost control and just slammed right into him.”

According to the arrest report, Davis had a blood-alcohol level of .213 at the time of the accident. Judge Pat Siracusa told her if she does post bond, no driving and no drinking.

“By no alcohol, I mean none, zero, nill, the absence of such. You will not consume any alcohol under any set of circumstances,” Judge Siracusa adding. “You will not even drink the Nyquil that has the alcohol in it.”

John Davis says if it’s true that his wife had that much alcohol in her system, she may need help.

“If they found blood alcohol, she should get treatment. That’s absolutely true,” Davis said. “Even if the car was compromised. “

Police have yet to release the identity of the pedestrian who was killed.

Davis’ bond in the case is set at $41,000.