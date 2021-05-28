Accused beach bandit busted on Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – When 33-year old Kasey Allinder visited the beach at Treasure Island, police say she wasn’t looking for sun and fun. She was looking for victims.

Allinder is accused of swiping a couple’s backpack filled with their wallets, cell phones and other valuables and then using the stolen credit cards at nearby businesses.

Tourists and locals enjoy the sun and sand on Treasure Island on Friday.

Treasure Island Police Chief John Barkley says it happened on Wednesday around 3 p.m..

“She immediately started using the credit cards at various businesses along Gulf Boulevard,” said Chief Barkley. “And the family members were tracking that and called us immediately to let us know what was going on.”

Officers were looking for her and found her moments later. They arrested her and charged her with grand theft and fraudulent use of credit cards. Deputies are holding her in jail on a $10,100 bond.

Chief Barkley says this is a reminder for beach goers to limit what they bring to the beach.

“We basically tell people if you don’t need it, don’t bring it. There’s no need to bring a whole bunch of stuff,” said Chief Barkley. “Just be really careful about what you’re bringing, you may want to bring a credit card, some cash if you need that, people’s smartphones. They’ll take smartphones too. “

Treasure Island Police will be beefing up their presence and patrols this weekend, to make sure locals and visitors don’t become the victims of theft.

“We’re always patrolling on heavy holidays like this,” said Chief Barkley. “We’re out here every day of the week and especially Memorial Day weekend, we’re expecting a really big crowd and we want everyone to have a good time.”