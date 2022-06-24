TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Abortion-rights advocates across the Tampa Bay area protested the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday.

In St. Petersburg, hundreds of protestors rallied with signs at Straub Park. Organizers feared the ruling would have devastating impacts on women and reproductive rights.

The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC held press conferences at multiple locations around Florida Friday, including Tampa, to condemn the ruling.

“This isn’t even the end goal for the anti-abortion movement. They’ve made no secret they want to pass a nationwide abortion ban that would block abortion access in every state in the country,” said Laura Goodhue, Director of the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC.

“At Planned Parenthood we are outraged and disgusted by this decision,” said Elizabeth Baker, Regional Organizer for the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC in Tampa Bay. “This court has failed us. It has taken away the power to control our lives, our bodies and our futures.”

Abortion providers and OB/GYNs across Florida with the Committee to Protect Health Care also condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling.

“Today’s ruling is truly devastating for patients and people across America whose access to abortion can now be severely restricted or even taken away entirely,” said Dr. Sujatha Prabhakaran, an abortion care physician in Sarasota. “By stripping the federal constitutional right to an abortion, the Supreme Court has opened the door for states to enforce dangerous laws making it difficult or impossible to access this health care, like here in Florida, where Governor DeSantis has signed a law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. To protect the health and well-being of pregnant people and families across our state, Florida’s leaders should be working to protect and expand abortion access, not place further obstacles in the way of care.”