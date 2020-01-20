Abandoned building catches fire in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling an early morning fire at an abandoned building in Largo.

The fire broke out in the 1600 block of Clearwater Largo Road shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

News Channel 8 was at the scene and saw fire and smoke shooting from the roof.

There is no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

