Abandoned building catches fire in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling an early morning fire at an abandoned building in Largo.
The fire broke out in the 1600 block of Clearwater Largo Road shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.
News Channel 8 was at the scene and saw fire and smoke shooting from the roof.
There is no word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
