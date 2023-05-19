CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Sand Key Park has unveiled its new beach access mat for individuals with mobility challenges.

The mat, which is 372 feet long and 6½ feet wide and made with 100% recycled materials, is a nonslip pathway that stops wheelchairs from getting stuck on the soft, uneven sand. It is the 22nd mobility mat in the Tampa Bay area.

“Ensuring access for all citizens and visitors to Pinellas County beaches allows everyone the opportunity to experience the beauty of our natural surroundings and engage in the health benefits of physical activity,” Paul Cozzie, Director of Pinellas County Parks and Conservation Resources said.

The $23,060 mat was donated to Pinellas County by The Michael & Robin Lally Forward Foundation.