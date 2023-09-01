INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — More than a dozen beach entrances to Indian Rocks Beach are closed due to damage from Hurricane Idalia.
Families in the area said the shoreline looks different after the storm.
“We’ve got a lot of beach erosion,” Vicki Goonen said. “We’ve lost here, it looks like, maybe 3 feet of erosion going on. Hopefully, the water will go back out and we’ll get some beach back.”
Storm surge filled streets in the city Wednesday when bands of Idalia rolled through Pinellas County’s barrier islands.
“This time was a little different. We’ve never had our street actually flood,” Goonen said.
The water washed away large amounts of sand and dunes from the shoreline. The mayor and some members of the city council said renourishment is an important part of protecting the beach.
On Friday, city leaders will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. discussing the storm’s aftermath and efforts to restore damaged sections of the beach.
Non-accessible beach entrances:
- 28th Avenue
- 26th Avenue
- 25th Avenue
- 24th Avenue
- 23rd Avenue
- 22nd Avenue
- 21st Avenue
- 20th Avenue
- 12th Avenue
- 6th Avenue
- 5th Avenue
- 2nd Avenue
- 1st Avenue
- Central Avenue
Accessible beach entrances:
- 27th Avenue
- 19th Avenue
- 18th Avenue
- 17th Avenue
- 16th Avenue
- 15th Avenue
- 10th Avenue
- 9th Avenue
- 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue
- 4th Avenue
- 3rd Avenue
- Whitehurst Avenue