PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A portion of I-275 was dedicated Wednesday to a fallen Pinellas County deputy.

The area of I-275 between mile-markers 30 and 31 in Pinellas County became known as “Deputy Sheriff Michael Hartwick Memorial Highway” after the designation by the Florida Legislature.

Hartwick died in the line of duty Sept. 23, 2022 near Exit 30 while assisting a construction crew with safety during overnight work. Hartwick got out of his car after parking in the southbound lanes with his emergency lights on and was hit by a construction vehicle.

“The naming of the roads after our deputies who were killed in the line of duty is important, because a hero never dies,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a statement.