Biometric gun safe could prevent children from bringing weapon to school

PINELLAS PARK, Fla (WFLA) – The parents of an 8-year-old boy who brought a loaded gun to Hudson Elementary on Thursday, could face criminal charges and it all stems from his ability to get ahold of the weapon.

Doug Jackson the Co-owner of Bill Jackson’s Shop For Adventure in Pinellas Park doesn’t like hearing about incidents, like what happened in Hudson.

“There’s no excuse for it. First of all, it’s not ethical, moral, it’s also against Florida law, a minor has access to a gun” said Jackson.

There are many ways to make guns kid-safe.

Trigger locks are inexpensive or a large safe will do the trick. Tap out the combo, and you’re in and a swipe of the finger is all it takes to open a biometric gun safe.

“It’s very important to be bolted to the floor. If it’s not bolted, it’s not safe, it’s not secure” said Jackson.

Third-grader Blake Johnson noticed a classmate showing off something during a bathroom break.

“I just said, what’s in the bag? And then the kids respond and said, it’s a gun. And then I said, can I see it? And he pulled it out” said Johnson.

Johnson told security, cops were called, everyone was safe.

A gun safe can give parents peace of mind but buyer beware Jackson warns, some biometric safes take too many swipes to open but a gun safe keeps them away from, felons, people with depression, dementia, and of course, kids.