ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete echoed with big sounds of drum lines and brass to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Battle of the Bands featured talent from across the South, including Florida. But it is more than just drum rolls. Organizers said it’s about honoring the legacy of Dr. King.

Sounds of the drum beat against the cold air at Lakewood High School.

“Dr. King was the drum major for justice,” said volunteer Jeffrey Copeland.

The execution of the MLK Battle of the Bands steeped in tradition, with every note and high-stepping move being delivered with precision and care— something the band director of Atlantic High School said they practiced long and hard for.

“Hey, there’s only one way to get big. You got to go and do things that are uncomfortable. Go do things that are new and different, go to a different location and make new experiences,” Band Director Jeremy Blackwell said.

And in the powerful words of Dr. King, “You must keep moving forward.”

“Our motto is building brick by brick,” Blackwell said. “But if you don’t do anything, you’ve got to have three years, effort, effort, and effort every day, all day.”

There was a crowd of support to cheer on the talent from all throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

“I’m coming to see an actual family member from Augusta, Georgia. So very excited,” attendee Kendra Hunt said.

“That’s one thing that a lot of communities need, not just the Black community, but just being together. You know, I’m saying they haven’t a camaraderie in having everybody together the same way,” attendee David Crandle said.

