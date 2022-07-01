PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Dana Hiers remembers the last time she saw her mother alive.

“I was 14 years old, we had just got back from Georgia, my Dad was taking us to buy motorcycles for Christmas,” Hiers said. “I can remember her just waving by, telling us that she loved us, was the last time I saw her.”

Her mother went missing on December 28, 1982.

Wednesday the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office started digging up a vacant lot at 1201 Gooden Crossing in Largo in a follow-up on cold cases from the 1970s and 80s Including; Retha Hiers who went missing in 1982, Donyelle Johnson who went missing in 1989 and a third case involving a Clearwater woman.

The Clearwater Police Department said they are not releasing information on the third case because they are not yet convinced it is connected.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office named a suspect in the missing person cases but said the suspect died and because he was never charged in connection with the cases, WFLA TV is not naming him.

Dana Hiers is convinced the suspect had something to do with her mother’s disappearance.

“We need closure, there’s three families that need closure,” Hiers said. “Three women missing, one man. We need closure.”