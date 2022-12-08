TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A ninth-grade student was arrested Thursday after police said they posted a picture on social media posing with a firearm in the school bathroom.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the ninth-grader, who attends Gibbs High School, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, a felony.

Officers said a teacher notified the School Resource officer about a social media post from the student showing themselves holding a gun while standing inside the school bathroom.

The student did not make any threats against anyone or against the school in the post.

Authorities launched an investigation and quickly identified the student as a 15-year-old boy.

Officers said, “This serves as a reminder to students that social media posts are taken very seriously and the consequences could be severe.”