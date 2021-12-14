97-year-old St. Pete man dies after suffering ‘minor injuries’ in car wreck

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 97-year-old St. Petersburg man died Monday after being hospitalized for minor injuries from a Sunday afternoon wreck, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said Thomas Franklin Thompson Jr., 97, was driving south on Dolphin Cay Lane when he ran a stop sign at 54th Avenue South.

Thompson’s Subaru then collided with a sedan heading west on 54th Avenue.

The 97-year-old was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for minor injuries, but police said he died the day after.

The sedan’s driver and passengers were not taken for treatment for any injuries, according the department.