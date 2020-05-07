93-year-old Largo woman creates contest to give away stimulus money

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Ninety three-year-old Virgil Sweet is a retired school teacher living in Largo. She received the $1,200 stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service because of the coronavirus pandemic but says she doesn’t need it.

Sweet shared with 8 On Your Side that while she made less than $50,000 last year she is plenty comfortable with what she has. She’s paying forward her newfound cash to 12 lucky winners and you could be one of them.

8 On Your Side is speaking with Sweet today to learn more about her story and her motivation for holding this contest.

The former school teacher says this may be her last lesson but the most important one she’s taught… don’t be greedy, be grateful, and help others. Sweet is hoping her contest will spark a chain reaction and others who received stimulus money they don’t need will hold contests of their own to pay it forward.

Sweet is holding a contest to give $100 to 12 people who need it more than she does. Anyone can write to her, she will choose the 12 letters and the 12 people she thinks could use the money the most on May 22. Sweet will present the “winners” with their money on May 25.

To enter the contest in hopes of receiving the fast cash, send your letter to Virgil Sweet at 10216 Seminole Island Drive, Largo, Florida 33773.

Tune in to News Channel 8 at 5 p.m. for the full story.

