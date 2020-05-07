93-year-old Largo man creates contest to give away stimulus money

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Ninety three-year-old Virgil Sweet is a retired school teacher living in Largo. He received the $1,200 stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service because of the coronavirus pandemic but says he doesn’t need it.

Sweet shared with 8 On Your Side that while he made less than $50,000 last year he is plenty comfortable with what he has. He’s paying forward his newfound cash to one lucky winner.

8 On Your Side is speaking with Sweet today to learn more about his story and his motivation for holding this contest.

The former school teacher says this may be his last lesson but the most important one he’s taught… don’t be greedy, be grateful, and help others. Sweet is hoping his contest will spark a chain reaction and others who received stimulus money they don’t need will hold contests of their own to pay it forward.

Sweet is holding a contest to give 12 $100 bills to someone who needs it more than he does. Anyone can write to him and he will choose the individual he thinks could use the money the most on May 22. Sweet will present the “winner” with their money on May 25.

To enter the contest in hopes of receiving the fast cash, send your letter to Virgil Sweet at 10216 Seminole Island Drive, Largo, Florida 33773.

Tune in to News Channel 8 at 5 p.m. for the full story.

