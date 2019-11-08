911 dispatchers now have a new tool in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo Police Department is the first agency in the state to use new technology that could help your smartphone help you.

The department recently upgraded its 911 dispatch center to include a video to 911 system designed by public safety technology provider Carbyne.

That technology allows dispatchers to pinpoint callers locations by using their device In the past, callers had to physically give the address of the emergency. The system will also allow dispatchers to use the caller’s cell phone camera, with their permission.

An example would be, a caller who witnesses a crime or a traffic accident calls 911.

The dispatcher sends a text message to the caller allowing them to access their cell phone’s camera. Once activated, the dispatcher can see the scene of the accident or crime and give first responders more accurate information about what’s going on.

Largo Police Chief Jeff Undestad is excited about the new system.

“We are delighted to be Carbyne’s first Florida customer to improve our 9-1-1 services,” said Undestad. “This technology will certainly improve the quality of life and partnership with our citizens.”