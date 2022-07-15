PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 91-year-old Largo man was reported missing weeks after authorities said he left his wife a note that said he “wanted to travel and take care of a few things.”

According to Largo police, 91-year-old Gene Curry left his home in Largo on June 29 and left the note behind which indicated he did not know when he would return home.

In the note, Curry said he would contact his wife when he was finished with his travels.

Over the course of two weeks, officers said Curry has not had any contact with his wife. His phone was turned and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Police said Curry is believed to be in good health. His last known location was in the Safety Harbor Area in Pinellas County.

Anyone with information on Curry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or the local police/sheriff department in your area.

This is a developing story.