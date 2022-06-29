CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman was charged with elderly exploitation after authorities said she duped a 90-year-old man with dementia into signing over two of his properties to her son.

Authorities said Jennifer Geiger, 44, of Clearwater was the property manager at a condominium complex in Largo where the victim owned two units.

Officers said Geiger befriended the 90-year-old man and duped him into signing over ownership of the two condo units. Authorities did not provide details about the transaction but noted the two properties were valued at $400,000.

Geiger was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She was charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.