PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after a 9-year-old Pinellas County student showed up at school with two bags of meth in his backpack, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit said the boy approached his teacher during school on April 20 and showed her two bags of an unknown substance that he found in his backpack.

The boy said someone had put them there.

The drugs, which weighed around 9 grams, later tested positive for methamphetamines.

The boy said he left his backpack in 48-year-old Joseph Dombrowsky’s car when he got picked up from school. The backpack was there until the following morning when he was taken to school.

Dombrowsky said he picked the child up from school the day before, and that no one else had been in his car.

Dombrowsky was arrested and charged with child neglect.