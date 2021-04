LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Nine people, including three children were displaced after a fire broke out at a house in Largo and spread to another home, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a blaze in the 600 block of 14th Avenue NW around 12:30 a.m. More crews were called in when the fire spread to a second home.

Officials said both homes sustained significant damage, and nine people, including three children were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.