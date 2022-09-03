OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate the crash.

According to deputies, Kay Johnson, 84, and Ronald Johnson, 87, were turning left onto East Lake Woodlands Parkway when their vehicle was hit by another driver heading west on Tampa Road.

The sheriff’s office said there was a green light on for traffic on Tampa Road, but the left-hand turn lane did not have a green arrow on.

Kay Johnson was hospitalized with serious injuries. However, Ron Johnson died of his injuries at the scene.

The other driver was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they do not believe impairment or speeding contributed to the crash.