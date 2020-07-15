87 ‘disoriented’ sea turtle hatchlings rescues, released by Clearwater Marine Aquarium

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – An entire nest of sea turtle hatchlings was rescued and released in the same day by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium sea turtle patrol team.

According to the aquarium, Treasure Island Fire Rescue removed a cover from a storm drain so the team could rescue the disoriented hatchlings.

A total of 87 were rescued.

The aquarium said the lesson for residents is to turn off all lights at night, as it causes the hatchlings to become disoriented and strand.

If you see a disoriented sea turtle hatchling, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-3922 or Clearwater Marine Aquarium at 727-441-1790.