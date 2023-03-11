SAFETY HARBOUR, Fla. (WFLA) — An 86-year-old Clearwater man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to the death of a bicyclist in Safety Harbor Saturday morning, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night, Mindy Miran Yi, 36, was riding her bicycle along the fog lane of Enterprise Road when she was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

Yi died of her injuries Friday afternoon, deputies said.

As detectives worked to find the driver responsible, Case Agent Corporal Laney received a voicemail from Timothy Rush, 86, of Clearwater who wanted the corporal to contact him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they couldn’t get in contact with Rush, but as they investigated the crash, they learned rush was in Safety Harbor Thursday night for a Knights of Columbus meeting at about 8:45 p.m., less than 30 minutes before deputies responded to the hit-and-run call.

Investigators were able to get a search warrant for Rush’s Buick Enclave, which deputies said had “damage to the passenger side headlight, shattered windshield at the bottom passenger side, and purple paint transfer on the front passenger bumper which was consistent with the purple

color of Yi’s bicycle.”

The sheriff’s office said Rush was charged with a count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. The crash is still under investigation.