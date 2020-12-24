TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An 85-year-old Largo man was killed Wednesday after authorities say he walked in front of a vehicle on Seminole Boulevard.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was hit by an SUV around 6:55 p.m. on Seminole Boulevard, just south of 119th Avenue North.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
The 68-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt.
Further information regarding the incident was not immediately available.
