PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 85-year-old man was arrested for allegedly striking an elderly man in a wheelchair with a metal pipe at a St. Petersburg rehab center, according to an affidavit.

Edward James Malloy III was charged with battery on an elderly person.

According to the affidavit, Malloy told officers that the victim went into his room and started yelling and throwing punches at him, but Malloy had no injuries or bruises when arrested.

The affidavit said Malloy went into to victim’s room and punched him in the face and head. He took a metal pipe from the shower and used it to hit the victim several times. The victim had dried blood all over his head and lacerations with blood coming out.

The affidavit said Malloy and the victim are residents at Adventura at the Bay Rehab Center.

Malloy admitted to hitting the victim and is being held on a $10,000 bond.