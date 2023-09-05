PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — An 84-year-old Pinellas Park man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing three child pornographic videos, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Last month, Pinellas Park detectives received information that Robert Williams, 84, was allegedly “uploading illegal child exploitive images to the internet.”

After receiving this information, authorities executed a search warrant for Williams’ address in Pinellas Park.

According to the police department, Williams, who is also a registered sex offender, was allegedly found to have three child pornographic videos.

Williams was charged with three counts of possessing child pornography.