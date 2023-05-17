TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 84-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson, according to an affidavit from the Clearwater Police Department.

Charles Lafever of Clearwater was arrested after he allegedly started a vehicle fire on Sunday on Sunset Point Road.

The Clearwater Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:54 p.m.

They believe it started in the rear passenger’s side seat.

Police said surveillance video shows a man on a motorized scooter approaching the passenger side of the vehicle. As soon as the smoke became visible, he got back onto the scooter and fled the scene with a small dog.

A witness followed him around the corner and watched him go into an apartment.

At the time of his arrest, Lafever was seen getting onto his scooter with his dog.

Lafever was arrested for first-degree arson and taken to the Clearwater Police Department. When interviewed by detectives, Lafever said he would only speak with an attorney present.