DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Chloe Grimes is back on the mound again.

Tuesday, she threw the first pitch at a Tampa Bay area high school baseball game. The 8-year-old is battling cancer for a second time.

“I feel excited,” Grimes said. “My favorite position is pitcher so I’m excited to be here.”

She threw at the Dunedin High School vs. Hollins High School baseball game at T.D. Park, the Dunedin Blue Jays Minor League Stadium.

She threw it in front of her family, friends and a community that’s rallied behind her. Proceeds from Tuesday’s game went to Chloe and her family.

“I feel happy that everyone cares about me,” Grimes said.

Donnie Scott lives across the street from Chloe’s uncle. He’s watched how she’s inspired so many through the years.

“She’s tackling it, she’s always been aggressive and she just needs to continue that,” Scott said.

Two weeks ago Grimes threw out the first pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays game. Before the game, she got to meet her favorite player, Brett Phillips and gave him a bracelet for good luck.

That good luck paid off because Phillips hit a home run wearing the bracelet.

Chloe will have surgery next week, but she’s staying strong, and offering a positive message to those in her shoes.

“If you have cancer I just want you to fight it and beat it up,” Grimes said.