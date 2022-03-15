DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The brewery and craft beer scene is on fire in Dunedin, with places from the historic Dunedin Brewery to newer locations like Beach Island Brewery on the map.

Sours, ales and IPAs can be found in downtown Dunedin – a very walkable city in the Tampa Bay area.

In the words of Dunedin Brewery Vice President Michael Lyn Bryant, Dunedin used to be a ghost town.

“Nobody knew about this place and now it’s a huge destination,” he said. “We get people from Canada, Chicago, New York, Texas, California, Oregon. The thing that I think brings everyone together is their passion for trying something local and getting a taste of what’s local.”

8 On Your Side has compiled a list of eight great breweries in Dunedin to grab a drink as we move into the summer months.

Location: 937 Douglas Ave, Dunedin

The oldest microbrewery in Florida, founded in 1995, not only pours beers, it contributes to the community in artistic ways, such as free, live music every weekend, amongst other art forms.

Its most popular beer, Apricot Peach Ale, is always on tap, along with 12 other rotating beers throughout the year.

Location: 945 Huntley Ave, Dunedin

Cueni Brewing Co. opened in 2016 off the Pinellas Trail. They offer hand-crafted beer with a focus on English Ales and Belgians.

Beers always on tap include 3 Way, Buzzed Blonde as well as IPAs. They serve all their own beers, including some that are gluten-reduced, as well as wine and cider. Cueni Brewing Co. directs visitors to check out their Facebook page to see their beer list.

Dogs are welcome at their brewery on the patio.

Location: 985 Douglas Ave, Dunedin

Formerly the Dunedin Woodwright Shop, the Woodwright Brewing Company opened in 2016. The outdoor area of the brewery is popular for beer drinkers to enjoy live acoustic music a few nights every week. Concerts are sometimes put on in the brewing company’s old woodworking shop.

The taproom bar usually offers 14 to 16 beers.

Location: 927 Broadway, Dunedin

Fifty taps of micro brews are available at Dunedin House of Beer, with some of those brewed on property and others on guest tap with breweries from the Tampa Bay area, the United States and around the world.

Dunedin House of Beer is open every day from noon until 3 a.m. with various events on weekends.

Location: 2058 Bayshore Blvd, Dunedin

Farther away than the traditional downtown brewery district of Dunedin, Beach Island Brewery is an artisanal style nano-brewery in a smaller setting.

Beach Island Brewery creates smaller batches of many high-quality beers with fresh, organic ingredients.

The brewery’s master brewer has been working his craft for over three and a half decades, with his original training based on 1516 German purity methods of using only four ingredients to make beer: water, barley, hops and yeast.

The brewery is open Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m., Fridays 3 to 11 p.m., Saturdays noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays noon to 9 p.m.

Location: 1012 Broadway, Dunedin

7venth Sun Brewery is set in a storefront on Broadway in the city, with a 3.5-barrel brew system.

“Walkable to any of the shops and restaurants in the quaint, beer-loving, waterfront town of Dunedin,” the brewery’s website says.

The brewery is open every day of the week, starting at either 2 p.m. during the week, or noon on weekends.

Location: 587 Main St, Dunedin

This brewery is located in the former Dunedin Times building on Main Street. The location is pet-friendly, but 21 and up after 8 p.m. Food is available from Q Barbeque.

The brewery’s rotating taps include “Pip’s Hot Red Hefe,” “Simon Le Blonde,” “Ooh La La Saison,” “Is It Fall Yet?” and many more.

Location: 660 Main St, Dunedin

Soggy Bottom Brewing Company was born in 2013, the brainchild of three local bartenders – and a literal soggy bottom after the rainstorm for one of them.

The five signature beers the brewery launched with include a toasted coconut porter, blackberry hefeweizen, amber ale, black IPA and honey Kölsch-style ale

Beers they brew now include “Dunkel Weisse,” “Hint A Mint,” “Norfolk Brown Ale,” “Outlaw Amber Ale” and many more.