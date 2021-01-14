8 On Your Side gets results for Clearwater condominium residents

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Kevin Corrigan never dreamed his issue with the U.S. Postal Service would be resolved this quickly.

Corrigan is the association president of the Inverness IV condominiums in Clearwater and was looking for a bid to replace the mailboxes in the two buildings in the complex.

When Corrigan received the proposal, his jaw dropped. The price tag was $25,263.72.

“We’re a retirement community, Chip,” said Corrigan. “This is a 55 and older, and if you can find a 55-year-old person here you would be lucky. Most of the people here are in their 80s. They are on a fixed income.”

And, what makes matters worse, the association at Inverness III had their mailboxes replaced less than a year ago and the total cost was less than $5,000.

“We do not have that kind of money,” said Corrigan. “To pay five times as much money as our sister community paid less than a year ago.”

Corrigan explains, the association has to go through the U.S. Postal Service for approval to change the bank of mailboxes. Apparently, the other association had another project manager handling their case and approved replacing the mailboxes with the same type that they had. The project manager assigned to Corrigan’s case is requiring him to upgrade the mailboxes which is far more costly.

Corrigan contacted 8 On Your Side and within hours, he was receiving messages from the post office.

“Not an hour after you left, I mean long before this ever aired, not an hour after you left because I know you contacted a superior in Orlando,” said Corrigan. “I had two emails from them on my phone.”

The U.S. Postal Service sent the following statement:

“The U.S. Postal Service and Inverness Condominiums in Clearwater have come to a mutual agreement on the replacement of centralized mailboxes. We apologize for the miscommunication and inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers and appreciate their patience and understanding.”

Corrigan and his neighbors couldn’t be more pleased.

“And all I can say is for anybody else out there that is going through something similar, contact 8 On Your Side,” Corrigan said. “You guys are incredible. “