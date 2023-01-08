DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A truck hit two women who were crossing a street in Dunedin Saturday — leaving one of them dead, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the incident at around 6:50 p.m.

Investigators determined that a woman was driving a Toyota Tacoma when she turned onto Edgewater Drive, hitting Nazire Blloshmi, 79, and Stela Mema, 47.

Deputies said Mema was helping Blloshmi walk through a crosswalk when they were hit.

The two victims were taken to a hospital, but Blloshmi died of her injuries. Mema suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

At this time no one has been charged in the incident. Deputies said speed and impairment did not contribute to the incident.