ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Seventy-six veterans departed St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Tuesday morning for an honor flight.

The veterans will spend the day in Washington, D.C. where they’ll visit the war memorials.

“We are honored to transport our heroes at no charge to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect on their memorials,” Honor Flight of West Central Florida President Tracy Luchtenberg said in a statement.

The veterans will return to the airport at about 8:15 p.m. The public is encouraged to visit the airport and welcome the veterans home.

The honor flight was chartered by Allegiant.