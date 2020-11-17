72-year-old Palm Harbor man charged with 20 counts of child porn

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 72-year-old man for child pornography on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, detective began their investigation into Gordon Aber, of Palm Harbor, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives received a search warrant for Aber’s home and electronics, which was served Tuesday.

Aber was taken to the sheriff’s administration building, where he was interviewed.

Aber admitted the child pornography found on his devices belonged to him.

Aber was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

If you believe you are a victim or have additional information regarding this case, contact Detective Schofield of the Crimes Against Children Unit at 727-582-6200.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss