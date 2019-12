ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 71-year-old woman has died after a deadly crash in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Petersburg police, the crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. just west of the intersection of 54th Avenue South and 28th Street South.

The other driver in the crash is at Bayfront Health with serious injuries, police said.

The westbound lanes of 54 Avenue South are closed between 28th and 31st

Streets for the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.