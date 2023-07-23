TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A submerged vehicle from the 70s was found in the Lake Tarpon Canal Friday night, according to a volunteer search-and-recovery group.

Sunshine State Sonar, a team of people dedicated to locating the remains of individuals in Florida’s waterways, said they found the submerged vehicle while searching for a missing woman named Brenda Starr.

However, instead of Starr’s 1993 Mazda Protégé, the team got a hit on the sonar from a different vehicle 15 feet deep in the vehicle.

“With parts removed from the vehicle we were quickly able to determine that this vehicle is an early 1970s Chevy Vega,” Sunshine State Sonar said on its Facebook page.

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

(Credit: Sunshine State Sonar)

A member of Sunshine State Sonar told 8 On Your Side that by using an application called NamUs, they were able to see if there were any missing people last seen with a Vega.

As it turns out, there were 17-year-old twin sisters who were last seen in 1979 in a Chevrolet Vega, according to Sunshine State Sonar. Their names were Peggy and Patty McDaniel.

Patty McDaniel (Photo courtesy of the FDLE) Patty McDaniel (Photo courtesy of the FDLE)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said the twin sisters were last seen in the area of Pompano Beach on Sept. 15, 1979. If they were still alive, the sisters would be 61 years old.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System website, which is run by the U.S. Department of Justice, said the twins were supposed to be going to a disco called The Plank. Four days later, an associate of theirs was found dead in the trunk of a car.

Despite determining the identity of the vehicle, the group said they could not say or imply that the vehicle was related to the disappearance of the sisters at this time. They also said it was impossible to tell if any human remains were at the site.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call of a submerged vehicle after it was found by two Sunshine State Sonar search team members.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active, and a dive team will be sent out at a later time to assess the vehicle.

This would not the first time Sunshine State Sonar’s efforts solved a decades-long missing person case.

In April, the team helped find a vehicle and human remains linked to the disappearance of Robert Helphrey. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed that the remains belonged to Helphrey, who went missing in 2006.