ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department said it is looking for a missing 70-year-old woman last seen Friday.

Police said Beverly A. Grimsley, 70. left her home on 35th Street South at 9:45 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Officers said she was driving “a maroon Chrysler van with a TB Rays sticker on the rear driver side window with the Florida tag HQLY80.”

Grimsley was said to have medical needs that require life-saving medication.

She was described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 165 pounds, having grey hair in a ponytail. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a grey t-shirt, jean capri pants, and purple shoes.

If you know where she is, calthe St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.