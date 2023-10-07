ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A group fight led to a shooting near Central Avenue in St. Petersburg early Saturday morning, police said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said at 12:45 a.m., a group of men began fighting on the sidewalk of 3rd Street North off of Central Avenue.

According to police, the fight escalated when shots were fired, striking three men in the legs. Another two men and two women suffered other injuries.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

While the SPPD managed to respond quickly, police said the shooter or shooters left the scene before they got there so detectives are working to find them.

If you know anything about the shooting, call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text

SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.