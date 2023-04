ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WLFA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department will hold a press conference on a major street racing bus that took place over the weekend.

Police said that 69 suspects were arrested in total. Twenty-three vehicles were impounded as well.

Assistant Chief Antonio Gilliam will discuss the arrests in the sting.

We will stream the press conference once it begins here at 10:30 a.m.