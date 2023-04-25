PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of Tampa Bay area veterans took off from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport on Tuesday for the airport’s 43rd annual Honor Flight.

The trip to Washington D.C. is a way to recognize and honor veterans for their service, be it for a few years or a few decades.

“I retired after 21 years and 15 days, and I had the best career anybody could ever ask for,” said 104-year-old Bob Rummel, one of the veterans taking part in the honor flight.

Rummel served in several wars including World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He said this flight means the world to him.

“I’m shocked at all the wonderful treatment they’ve given us. It’s outstanding,” Rummel said.

The airport teamed up with Allegiant Airlines to send 68 veterans on a day-long visit to Washington D.C. to see the war memorials, and to reflect on their time in the military.

“It’s a good chance to relive some of my old experience in the services,” said Rummel.

One by one, as they boarded the plane, the veterans were showered with handshakes and appreciation for their service.

“It means a lot to me. Not just the flight, but the group, the feeling that I got looking at the group, it meant a lot to me,” said 100-year-old Roy Caldwoot.

Caldwoot served in the Army and was overwhelmed with joy to be treated to such a special day.

“I’m excited about everything. The minute I stepped off and got here and the welcome we received, it’s just blown my mind,” said Caldwoot.

The group returns to the airport at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and will greeted with a welcome home ceremony. It is free and open to the public to attend.