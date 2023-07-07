PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man died on Friday after he was struck by a SUV in Pinellas County.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 3:25 p.m. on Seminole Blvd., south of 110 Ave. N.

A 66-year-old man using a wheelchair was crossing the street against the pedestrian traffic signal, according to the incident report from FHP. He was struck by a Toyota 4Runner SUV, driven by a 45-year-old man from Madeira Beach.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver was not injured in the crash.