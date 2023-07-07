PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 65-year-old Pinellas County inmate died Thursday after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Cullens was found unresponsive at about 7:50 p.m. and despite receiving life-saving measures, died just before 8:30 p.m., according to deputies.

Investigators said there has been no evidence that Cullens was in any fights or had been injured while in jail.

Cullens was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on May 23 for violation of injunction for protection against repeated domestic violence and failure to appear for violation of injunction for protection, deputies said.

The cause of death will remain under investigation.