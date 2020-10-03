6-year-old reunited with mother, uncle arrested following Pinellas Park carjacking

UPDATE: 2:33 a.m. | The Amber Alert for 6-year-old Marqus Perkins was canceled early Saturday morning. The boy was recovered safely after police tracked down and arrested his alleged kidnapper, Frederick Canady.

Early Saturday morning, detectives learned of the possible location of Canady and Perkins. Several police agencies across Pinellas County immediately began searching the area, leading to the location of the vehicle.

The car was followed along US Highway 19 near Curlew Road and eventually found abandoned in a neighborhood near US-19 and Main Street.

Responding officers found the child near the stolen van and escorted him to safety. Moments later, Canady was found and taken into custody without an incident.

Marqus Perkins did not sustain any injuries during the carjacking and kidnapping, police said. He was reunited with his mother.

Canady was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and has been charged with carjacking and four counts of kidnapping.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police say a carjacking has led to the disappearance of a 6-year-old boy who is currently listed as endangered according to FDLE.

Police say, Frederick Canady, 21, attempted to carjack two vehicles in the parking lot of a McDonald’s located at 7001 US Highway 19 North.

Canady successfully completed the carjacking of a third vehicle and fled the scene with the victim and two young children inside.

A short distance later, Canady forced the victim and the two children out of the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

At the time of the carjacking, Canady had his 6-year-old nephew, Marqus Perkins, in his care. Perkins did not take part in the carjacking but fled the scene with Canady and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police say Perkins has been with Canady, throughout the day and arrived with him at the McDonald’s on a bicycle. The motive for the carjacking is unknown at this time.

The vehicle Canady stole and was last seen operating is a 2009 light blue Kia Sedona van with FL tag Z883JA. The vehicle has several horror movie stickers on the back windshield, and several bobbleheads on the dashboard.

Perkins is described as a Black male, 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 85 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Perkins also is missing his front left tooth and has a scar on his cheek.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red Adidas jacket with white stripes down the sleeve with a gray Puma shirt underneath while wearing navy blue Puma slides.

Canady is described as a Black male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and one black Nike flip flop. Police says he has gold teeth, a mustache and chin hair.

He also has tattoos of a star and cloud on his left arm, a tattoo of a money bag on his right arm, and a tattoo of a Teddy bear on his shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Perkins or Canady is encouraged to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864 or Pinellas County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS(8577).