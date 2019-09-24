6 hospitalized after Largo city bus crash

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Six people were hospitalized following a bus crash in Largo on Tuesday, officials said.

The crash, which involved a city bus, happened in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Dodge Street.

Officials said six people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Another ten people refused to be treated.

It’s unclear if charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

