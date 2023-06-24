ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Defender 5K Ruck Walk raised money for the Stop Soldier Suicide Organization.

“He knew from the age of 7 that he was going to go into the military,” said Tanya Mort.

Her son Sgt. Anthony Muhlstadt came home on Dec. 10, 2021, in a way no mother ever wants to see their son come home: in a casket with an American flag draped over it.

“Purest soul you’ll ever meet,” described Sgt. Muhlstadt’s friend Trevor Augustus. “If he met anyone who was defenseless, he would defend them.”

“He’s the person you want to be around,” he continued. “The person you want in your corner.”

Several Marines who served with Sgt. Muhlstadt came together to take part in the Defender 5K Ruck Walk to honor the friend.

“He’d be the one in the morning screaming, yelling, making sure everyone is smiling,” Sgt. Muhlstadt’s friend Chase Georgevich said. “It doesn’t matter whether we’re doing something hard or something fun.”

“He was the one that made you want to come into work every day, and we all love him so much and miss him,” he continued. “Such a good Marine and man.”

Step by step, marines, veterans, and the community came together to honor fallen heroes and bring awareness to veteran suicide.

“We have to honor their memories, but we also have to honor them by doing the right thing day in and day out, checking in on our friends and making the community just a little bit better,” said Sen. Jay Collins, who helped lead the 5K.

If you are a veteran in distress, call 844-889-5610. Help is just a call away.